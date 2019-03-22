GALVESTON
Police officers in October 2013 responding to a Galveston home-invasion killing pulled over a vehicle carrying two men who soon were charged in connection to the crime.
But Friday, Galveston-based attorney Kevin Rekoff, representing one of the men, argued officers didn’t have probable cause to make the initial stop and detention, which could have far-reaching implications if the judge rules in favor of the motion, prosecutors argue.
“I anticipate if the judge suppresses the stop, the defense will argue that everything that resulted from the stop is what we refer to as fruit of the poisoned tree, and will also ask for that to be suppressed,” First Assistant Attorney Kevin Petroff said Friday.
In other words, a lot of evidence is at stake, Petroff said during a break in Friday’s hearing.
Friday’s hearing on a motion to suppress the arrest came in the case of Gary Lee Atterberry, 35, who is charged with capital murder and evading arrest in connection with the fatal home invasion.
Atterberry, along with a co-defendant, is accused of kicking in the back door and entering Cedrick Terrell Champion’s home at 22 Back Bay Circle, where he lived with his girlfriend and 5-year-old son.
A struggle ensued, ending with Champion shot dead, prosecutors have said.
Police began investigating the crime with only a brief description of two suspects — Hispanic men wearing dark clothing — from Champion’s girlfriend, Sgt. John Courtney testified Friday.
But investigators also learned the two men took her phone, and used an Apple application called Find My iPhone to track it, Courtney said.
The application returned several possible locations, signifying the phone was moving, before showing it stopped at a nearby address on West Dansby Lane, Courtney said.
Police set up a perimeter near the house, he said. As officers were nearing the residence, another officer posted on foot farther away from the house noticed a truck approaching carrying two men and stopped it, he said.
“Upon approaching the vehicle and asking the driver, defendant, and passenger where they were coming from, she observed them to be sweating, nervous and the passenger to have blood on his sleeve,” prosecutors wrote in court filings. “When she described that over the radio, the defendant accelerated the truck and left the scene, only to be stopped nearby by other officers.”
But Rekoff argued that much of the early police radio conversation did not suggest officers were looking for anyone in a vehicle, that other vehicles had passed through the perimeter and weren’t stopped and the truck had passed other officers without being stopped.
“You broadcast you were looking for someone in a white shirt,” Rekoff said, calling into question Courtney’s testimony.
Friday’s hearing ended without a judge’s ruling. Both sides will continue their arguments sometime next week, Petroff said.
The case is tentatively set to go to trial May 13, Petroff said.
Prosecutors have been waiting for Atterberry to go to trial before settling some of the other details of the case. The other man arrested alongside Atterberry, David Keith Allen, in 2015 pleaded guilty to murder for the 2013 slaying.
But Allen still hasn’t been sentenced, because prosecutors are waiting until the courts rule on charges for Atterberry and Toni Lee Coon, who was arrested later and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, court records show.
