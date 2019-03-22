BACLIFF
A Bacliff man who in 2017 shot his girlfriend in the head while playing with a handgun he assumed was unloaded has been sentenced to nine years in prison.
A Galveston County jury late Thursday decided Orlando Martinez’s sentence almost a week after finding him guilty of criminally negligent homicide after a week-long trial, court records show.
Martinez, 24, was initially charged with manslaughter a day after Kaitlyn Trammell, 18, died at Memorial Hermann Hospital from a gunshot wound to the head, officials said.
Deputies responded July 30, 2017 to a report of a suicide at a Bacliff residence, finding Trammell bleeding from the head, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Martinez that night told police Trammel accidentally shot herself in the forehead, according to the affidavit.
But in a follow-up interview, Martinez told deputies he had been watching a movie with Trammell and got the gun out for them to look at, according to the affidavit. Martinez told investigators the handgun magazine had been empty, according to the affidavit.
Martinez said he thought the gun was unloaded when he pointed it at Trammell while they were playing, but it had discharged and shot her in the head, according to the affidavit.
Attorneys representing Martinez late Thursday filed notice with the court that they planned to appeal the decision to either the 1st or 14th Court of Appeals, court records show.
Martinez faced between two to 10 years in prison, or probation, after being found guilty of criminally negligent homicide, Saunders said.
Manslaughter carries a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison.
Jared Michael Koehler, 26, and Gabriel Martinez, 22, in 2018 both pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence and were sentenced to six years deferred probation for helping Orlando Martinez attempt to cover up his role in the death, court records show.
