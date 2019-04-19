GALVESTON
Galveston County's population grew by more than 45,000 people between 2010 and 2018, according to new population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau this week.
The county's population has increased every year since the 2010 Census, at least according to the bureau's estimates. However, in recent years, the year-to-year rate of growth to the county has slowed.
The county added 3,586 residents from 2017 to 2018, a 1.1 percent increase, according to the release. In each of the six years before 2018, the county's population had increased by at least 5,000 residents, according to the census bureau's estimates.
The new estimates are not an exact count of the population. Rather they're based on statistical data, such as birth and death records and school enrollments. The next full census will be completed in 2020.
Between 2014 and 2016, the county's population increased by nearly 5 percent. From 2016 to 2018, the growth was 2.8 percent.
The new numbers reflect the census bureau's estimates the county's population as of July 1, 2018, meaning these are among the first numbers to reflect the demographic consequences of Hurricane Harvey, which struck the county in August 2017.
A hurricane-inflicted hit to local populations would not be unexpected. As many as 20,000 homes in the county were damaged by the storm and its floods and housing recovery is in many ways still just beginning.
Based on the 2018 estimates, Galveston County is the 17th most populous county in Texas, the same as it was in 2010. Bell County, north of Austin, is the next most populous county in the state, with 355,642 residents in 2018.
Galveston County's population growth since 2010 is the 14th highest growth rate in the state.
The census bureau plans to release population estimates for individual cities in coming months. Canvassing for the 2020 Census is scheduled to begin in August 2019.
