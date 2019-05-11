GALVESTON
The newest water ride in Galveston is set to open next month.
Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston Island, 2026 Lockheed Road, plans to launch Infinity Racers, its newest space-themed ride in June.
The ride comes near the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing and pays homage to NASA and its influence on the Houston and Galveston regions, Director of Marketing and Sales Aaron Martinez said.
“It’s the first space-themed ride of any Schlitterbahn park,” Martinez said. “It made the most sense for Galveston.”
The 75-foot tall, or eight-story, ride will have two slides that people can race each other on, Martinez said.
One slide is called Orbiter, has circular lights and another, Galaxy, will show lighted dashes like stars, he said.
“They’re very similar in style but they offer a different experience,” Martinez said.
People will slide headfirst on a mat down the slide, which is the first ride at the Galveston park like that, he said.
Crews began building the slide in April and work has progressed quickly, he said.
“We are adding this attraction on to an existing tower so we didn’t have to build a brand new tower,” Martinez said.
The multi-million dollar slides will likely be open in the beginning of next month, after completing safety testing, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.