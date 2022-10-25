GALVESTON
District 2 Councilman William Schuster plans to resign from his elected office because he's moving out of the district, he said Tuesday.
His resignation would require the city to hold a special election, the city attorney said.
"I've been given an opportunity to build on a new property on the West End," Schuster said.
Listening to neighbors and helping them with their problems was a great experience, he said.
“It’s been fun and enjoyable to have served the community for the past couple of years,” Schuster said. “I am extremely grateful for the people who have given me this opportunity to serve my community.”
His resignation is contingent on selling his house he has lived in for nearly 35 years, Schuster said.
The sale is expected to close Friday, he said.
"I will be missing the East End; it’s where I’ve lived all my life.”
Schuster will keep his post until May if he doesn't sell his house, he said.
Schuster, 33, was elected to the District 2 position in December 2020 as one of the youngest people to ever join the Galveston City Council.
He has no plans to run for District 6 council position, which serves the West End, Schuster said.
“I will not be running for council member for District 6 anytime soon if I was,” Schuster said. “I still plan on being active in the community. Galveston has been great to me and my family. I hope to keep serving in any way I can.”
If Schuster resigns and moves outside his district, he will vacate his position and there will be a special election, City Attorney Donald Glywasky said.
When the special election would be held would have to be determined, Glywasky said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
