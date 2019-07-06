GALVESTON
The city is considering raising its property tax rate in the next fiscal year in response to anticipated increases in expenses, but how steep the hike might be remains to be seen, officials said.
City officials won’t know whether or how much they might have to increase the rate in effect this fiscal year, which is 56.1 cents on every $100 of taxable value, until the Galveston Central Appraisal District issues its final determination of taxable value, officials said.
The district won’t do that until it settles the tax appraisal protests property owners file each year.
But it’s clear already expenses will be up over last year.
“The city has had to assume a large increase in pension expense to resolve issues with the police retirement,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
In May, the governor signed a bill aimed to fix the long-ailing police pension plan, which had grown to $32.1 million in unfunded liabilities by 2017. As part of the agreement to resolve those issues, the city agreed to raise its contribution to the plan from 14.83 percent to 18 percent annually, increasing the city’s total contribution to police retirement from $1.77 million to $2 million, according to city officials.
Both the police and fire municipal associations also are likely to ask for increased pay rates this summer, during regular collective bargaining contract negotiations, which set, among other things, pay rates, Maxwell said. The amount of this potential extra cost won’t be clear until further into the negotiation process later this summer, Maxwell said.
Also, the city has seen some larger than anticipated costs for employee healthcare, Maxwell said.
Both the number and the cost of claims against the city’s self-funded employee health plan have gone up, and this year, the city expects to face between $1.4 million and $1.5 million in costs that exceed contributions, city officials have said.
During this fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, the city anticipates taking in about $1.5 million in revenue, city Finance Director Mike Loftin said.
But the city also expects to incur more than $2.2 million in recurring expenditures, between costs for police pension, employee healthcare and money for a mandatory infrastructure and debt services fund, Loftin said.
That fund has gotten a slice of the general fund since 2013. This year, when the city puts in about $700,000 in that fund, it will be the last time the city is mandated to fund it, Loftin said.
“Those three things fit into the category of mandatory and eat up all of our revenue growth,” Loftin said.
The almost $700,000 in expenses will be covered by $1 million in cuts already made to department budgets, but any additional growth in the budget, such as increased cost for public safety, would require additional funding, Loftin said.
“When you talk about general funds, on the spending side it’s primarily public safety and the largest revenues source is property tax,” Loftin said.
City staff won’t be able to propose a new tax rate until the end of July or early August when the process of protesting appraisals is completed, Loftin said.
“At this point, it’s all a ‘what if’ exercise,” Loftin said.
Ultimately, the new tax rate will be a Galveston City Council decision, Loftin said.
The city doesn’t want to fall behind on public safety or infrastructure because it’s trying to avoid raising the tax rate, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“The city of Galveston has made this mistake in the past where they don’t want to raise taxes,” Yarbrough said. “Then you wake up and you’ve got a street that’s not safe for people to drive. We’ve been fighting out of that hole for the last six years.”
The city’s making every effort to tighten its belt to account for increased costs, but preserving the current level of city services, which includes road repair and park and recreation, might mean a property tax hike, Yarbrough said.
“I never have had anyone come up to me and say we want less services,” Yarbrough said.
In addition to keeping pace with public safety needs, the city needs to consider the long-term effects of a legislative change that means Texas cities and other taxing units must hold an election to collect 3.5 percent more property tax revenue than the previous year, Yarbrough said.
That change goes into effect with the 2021 budget year and is a dramatic step from the 8 percent municipalities can now increase revenue by without holding an election. Cities, including Galveston, warned that this legislation could hamper growth.
While the tax growth cap doesn’t go into effect this year, the city always takes into account at least the next five years when setting a budget, Yarbrough said. It’s possible the city will want to take advantage of the still existing 8 percent revenue growth allowance this year, Yarbrough said.
