For the past month, Ashley Totten and her family of four have been scraping by on savings. Her husband, Terence Totten, is an active member of the U.S. Coast Guard, and even though he’s been working full time for the past 35 days, he hasn’t gotten a paycheck since December, she said.
“We’ve been worrying about everything and spending our emergency savings,” she said. “We’ve had family and friends give us gift cards for H-E-B and Walmart, so we could use those for gas and groceries, but it’s been hard. I guess they felt sorry for what was going on, which is nice. I never thought we’d be in this kind of situation.”
The partial shutdown lasted for 35 days before a short-term deal was struck Friday afternoon. President Donald Trump and congressional lawmakers hammered out an agreement to reopen the government for three weeks. It guarantees workers will get paid and the shutdown, which has led to delayed flights, worker protests and slowed business at local restaurants, will end.
But for how long is still up in the air, according to news reports. Totten and others in her position are skeptical that their lean times are over.
On Friday evening, Trump posted on Twitter that the temporary end of the shutdown didn’t represent a concession on his push for a wall along the nation’s southern border, noting the fight for the wall wasn’t over yet.
“I wish people would read or listen to my words on the Border Wall,” he wrote. “This was in no way a concession. It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races!”
In the meantime, by Saturday afternoon, a paycheck still hadn’t arrived for Totten’s family and funds were getting low.
“We’re still stressing out,” she said. “I’ve never watched so much C-SPAN in my life.”
The situation is the same for about 300 other Coast Guard members who live and work in Galveston County, as well as hundreds of people who work for other federal agencies here, including NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. People are glad to have paychecks for the first time since December, but they’re worried about financial security in the long run.
For Tricia Hargrove, whose husband, Brooks, is as a boatswain’s mate in the Coast Guard, the break in the shutdown is a reason to be hopeful.
“I’m hesitantly excited,” she said. “But it’s only for three weeks. It’ll be nice to catch up with some bills and even things out, but there’s not a full end in sight yet.”
The shutdown changed the way her family lived, said Hargrove, who expected her husband’s paycheck to be deposited sometime over the weekend.
The couple and their three young children stayed home for meals, didn’t take the children out for costly activities and took advantage of food drives, she said.
“We just tried to conserve,” she said. “We were carpooling with other Coast Guard families all the time, and we made sure to attend the food drives.
“It was hard to imagine that we would end up in a situation like that, but there we were.”
Whether families like Hargrove’s have to resort to those measures again remains to be seen. But after the events of the past 35 days, her family will be on guard, she said.
“We’re not completely relieved,” she said.
