LEAGUE CITY
A months-long investigation led to the recovery of $500,000 of stolen merchandise and the arrest of five people on charges of organized crime or theft, police said Thursday.
LEAGUE CITY
A months-long investigation led to the recovery of $500,000 of stolen merchandise and the arrest of five people on charges of organized crime or theft, police said Thursday.
The four-month investigation started after the Aug. 10 burglary of a storage unit at Sports Shed Boat and RV Storage, 1520 Lawrence Road in Kemah, officers said.
The investigation involved several agencies, including Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, Chamber County Sheriff’s Office, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Friendswood Police Department and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
Investigators found that multiple storage units had been burglarized across seven states, officers said.
League City detectives executing search warrants at several locations in the city recovered $500,000 worth of stolen property, including UTVs, 4-wheelers, trailers, tools and trucks, officers said.
The suspects were linked to 27 cases, five of which were in League City, officers said.
“All of the recovered items had serial numbers so we were able to determine that they were stolen and where from,” League City Police public information officer John Griffith said. “We determined that there had been thefts across 22 different cities. They could be charged in these different areas.”
Ryan Austin Deroin, 31, of San Leon; Rodney Charles Clifton, 35, of Friendswood; Noah William Shields, 26, of San Leon; James Keith Shouse, 40, of San Leon; and Quentin Allen Garner, 30, of Pearland all were charged in connection to the thefts, police said.
Deroin, Clifton, Shields, and Shouse all were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. Deroin is held on $1 million in bonds, while Clifton, Shields and Shouse were given $50,000 bonds, police said.
Garner is charged with theft, a state jail felony and given a $5,000 bond.
Shields and Garner had no prior criminal history. Clifton had two criminal mischief charges from 2010 and Shouse had two misdemeanor assault charges from 1995, according to publicly available records.
Deroin had multiple felony charges for burglary, theft and assault, which Griffith cited as the reason for the higher bond.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.