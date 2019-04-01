GALVESTON
Six months after the Galveston City Council decided to ban dockless scooter systems on the island, the city is thinking of ways to allow some rental mobility companies in Galveston.
It’s a market that’s growing across the country and could bring demand to Galveston, District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski said.
“Technology definitely changes,” Listowski said. “I think we need to keep an open mind.”
Other forms of mobility could offer some benefits to Galveston, District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole said.
“That’s one of our goals to get people out of their cars and moving around,” Cole said. “This is one of the ways to do this. But I do not want scooters everywhere.”
The discussion comes after Crab Scooters, 714 25th St., opened earlier this month. The company sells and rents scooters and could see more locations coming into play, owner Ryan O’Neal said.
“We see it as a real viable solution for these college campuses,” O’Neal said. “These scooters.”
O’Neal has voiced opposition to dockless systems, which clutter up streets, he said.
Dockless bikes or scooters have been a big headache for cities that didn’t set up regulations ahead of time, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“Having the dockless version of anything is probably something that we really want to think about,” Maxwell said.
Galveston plans to look at how other cities handle mobility rentals as it explores setting regulations for its own, he said.
For Scottsdale, Arizona, dockless systems made more sense than docked bikes or scooters, said Brent Stockwell, the assistant city manager in Scottsdale.
Docked systems are more costly for cities, which usually pay for the docking infrastructure, he said.
“The docked systems are like placing pay telephone booths all over your community,” Stockwell said. “Dockless are more like cell phones. People have them where they need them.”
The dockless bikes in the city have caused headache when users don’t comply with a November ordinance aimed at regulating the system, Stockwell said.
But the city worried about banning the companies because of potential lawsuits and fear the state could prohibit any local regulation, he said.
Unlike in Scottsdale, where the bikes are mainly used by tourists, the majority of people using dockless bikes in Orlando, Florida are residents, Orlando Transportation Director Billy Hattaway said.
Orlando is about three months into a six-month pilot program for dockless bikes that uses electronic geolocators to penalize customers who leave bikes in designated restricted areas, Hattaway said.
Because it’s a trial period and dockless companies want to earn the right to operate full time, the city’s had a lot of cooperation in enforcing compliance, he said.
The city council passed a pre-emptive ban on dockless bikes, scooters and other vehicles in September 2018. At the time, city officials said they wanted to head off a rush of unregulated vehicles setting up shop on the island.
If Galveston decided to allow a docked or dockless system, enforcement would be key, Maxwell said.
“It is imperative we instill permit fees that cover the enforcement,” Maxwell said.
There may already be enough variety in Galveston’s transportation portfolio, District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly said.
“There are a lot of options for if you want to get around town other than a car,” Bly said.
But dockless systems are the way the industry’s moving, Stockwell and Hattaway said. Companies are shifting away from docked mobility and cities will have to respond, Stockwell said.
“We are seeing tremendous use of our devices within our community,” Stockwell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.