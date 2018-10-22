A special exhibit featuring artifacts from World War I will be on display at the Barn Museum in League City from Wednesday until Saturday. The exhibit is presented by the League City Historical Society.
The World War I Anniversary Mobile Museum exhibit features original artifacts depicting all facets of the war from trench to warfare, to photographic and cinematic treatment of the war, to Christmas-time during the conflict, will move from League City to the National Mall in Washington for Veterans Day, and then on to Liberty Island in New York.
Deborah Gammon, 67, of League City, who will be over the reenactment portion of the festivities, has had a lifelong love of all things related to history and genealogy, she said.
This event is particularly important to Gammon because her father, who served in the Navy fought in World War II. She had older relatives that fought in World War I.
“It’s important to me to keep the memories of World War I and II veterans alive,” Gammon said. “This exhibit will tell the stories of five World War I soldiers and sailors, and one Red Cross volunteer, who are buried in the local Fairview Cemetery.”
World War I was fought from July 1914 until November 1918. Some 16 million people, combatants and civilians, died as a direct result of the war. Tens of millions more died in genocides and epidemics that the war contributed to.
Throughout 2018, cities and organizations around the world have held centennial events to commemorate the end of the war.
On Saturday, the last days of the local event, World War I re-enactors will tell the stories of Leslie Bryan Scott, the only League City resident to die in combat during the war. He was killed while fighting in France.
Re-enactors will also portray people who served in the Army, Navy and Red Cross during the war.
Gammon, who will be dressed as a Navy yeoman Saturday, stressed the re-enactors aren’t a Halloween event of scares and fright, she said.
“We will be relating the history and life stories of these people, but it isn’t a ‘scary’ event,” Gammon said. “Our events are always enjoyable, and we have always gotten many compliments on the research that’s done to tell these stories. The stories of the Fairview Cemetery are the stories of our town.”
Melodey M. Hauch will be portraying Lt. Col. Helen G. Purviance, of The Salvation Army, who was born in Huntington, Indiana in 1889.
Purviance was a part of the first Salvation Army group to go overseas, mainly to provide religious services, write letters home and provide baked goods for the men, Hauch said.
“I became interested in this very brave woman while researching World War I military service and coming across her interviews online,” Hauch said. “Attendees will get to find out about her and a friend who made doughnuts to help cheer up the men, which eventually lead to them being called ‘Salvation Army Doughnut Girls.’ Their work increased the popularity of doughnuts in America, leading to National Doughnut Day on the first Friday of June to honor them in 1938. That tradition continues today.”
Richard Lewis, 72, of League City, and his wife, Catharin, started the West Bay Common School Children’s Museum in October of 1993.
It was Lewis who worked to bring the national traveling museum to League City for the historical society, he said.
“It’s important for us to be able to present such high-quality artifacts from the Great War right here in our town for local visitors to see,” Lewis said. “Community outreach and exposure for our organization also is vital.”
The exhibit will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
Attendees can either do a self-guided tour, or participate in guided tours, which will begin at the top of each hour. For information, email leaguecitytxhistory@gmail.com, visit leaguecityhistory.org, or call 281-554-2994.
“This is a big deal for this national traveling museum to be coming to League City,” Lewis said. “This exhibit has traveled the U.S. for two years, and as we get closer to the actual 100th anniversary of the end of World War I on Nov. 11, we’re very lucky to have this visit us so close to Veterans Day.”
