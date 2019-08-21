U.S. Rep. Randy Weber and two other Texas congressmen have co-authored a bill that would define, for the first time, what domestic terrorism means in the United States.
Weber, a Republican from Friendswood; U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, a Republican from Dallas, and U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Laredo, co-authored the bill, called the Domestic Terrorism Penalties Act of 2019, and introduced it in the House of Representatives last week.
U.S. Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona has introduced a similar bill in the Senate.
The bill would make domestic terrorism a distinct federal crime. It would be defined as a crime committed with the “intent to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or influence, affect, or retaliate against the policy or conduct of a government.”
The bill was meant to address deficiencies in federal law that became clear after mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, last month, and at Santa Fe High School last year, Weber said.
“These acts of domestic terrorism warrant a stronger response than the federal government can currently provide,” Weber said. “Unlike international terrorism, which has penalties, domestic terrorism exists in federal law but lacks penalties. As a result, individuals who commit crimes that constitute an act of domestic terrorism must be charged under non-terrorism statutes.”
It would allow federal agencies to investigate and prosecute domestic terror attacks in ways similar to what the government can do in international attacks.
IN THE MIDDLETON?
Galveston-area State Rep. Mayes Middleton was apparently a topic of conversation during the June 12 meeting between Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen, state Rep. Dustin Burrows and Michael Quinn Sullivan, the CEO of Empower Texas, a controversial hardline conservative group.
Burrows and Sullivan discussed Middleton’s failed bill to ban “taxpayer funded lobbying” at the legislature, according to The Dallas Morning News. Burrows reportedly told Sullivan the bill would be a “benchmark” during the next legislative session.
Over the past month, the discussion has embroiled state politics, after Sullivan claimed Bonnen had insulted some Republican lawmakers and tried to persuade Sullivan to help oust them. Bonnen denied the claims and Sullivan said he had secretly recorded the meeting.
The Morning News’ report is based on recollections of people claiming to have heard the tapes.
The talk about Middleton’s bill isn’t at the center of the controversy, but appears to be an attempt to find common ground between Burrows and Sullivan. The bill would have prohibited local governments from hiring private lobbyists to work in Austin during a legislative session.
It was supported by conservative groups, including Empower Texans, and opposed by local government groups. It was ultimately defeated in the House of Representatives, despite Republicans holding a majority in that chamber.
NOTEBOOK
Mary Jennings “MJ” Hegar, a Democrat vying to challenge U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, will be in Galveston next week. Hegar will speak at a meeting of Galveston Grassroots 2020, at 6 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the McGuire Dent Community Center, 2222 28th St. ... There are 75 days remaining until the Nov. 5 election. ... Political Buzz will be on vacation next week. It will return Sept. 5.
