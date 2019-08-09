GALVESTON
The city expects thousands of people to attend a Latino music concert Saturday on East Beach meant to raise money for victims of the El Paso and Dayton, Ohio shootings.
To ensure a safe event, the park board will use extra precautions at the Latino Mix Live concert scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Saturday at East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Drive, park board spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
“There will be ample police officers working the event,” Fortin said.
The Galveston Police Department has a traffic plan and the Texas Department of Public Safety will provide personnel and a helicopter for extra safety, she said.
Other law enforcement entities will also patrol the area, she said.
“There will be a buffer zone around the perimeter for added security,” Fortin said. “Officers will be working inside the event fenced area and in the outside perimeter on the beach.”
The concert will raise money for victims of the El Paso and Dayton, Ohio shootings last weekend, two incidents in which at least 31 people were killed, said Julissa Bonfante, spokeswoman for concert organizer Univision Communications Inc.
Attendees can donate to the El Paso Community Foundation, Paso del Norte Community Foundation and The Dayton Foundation, according to a company press release. The company will match the first $50,000 in donations, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.