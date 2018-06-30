The Pirates Property Owners Association in Galveston hosted its annual children’s 4th of July parade Saturday morning. Golf carts were decorated to the nines with children and adults dressed in patriotic garb. The parade began behind Hummel’s General Store & Deli and traveled north to Stewart Road, then west to Pirate’s Circle. The route stopped at a park where James Coney Island provided hot dogs and judges announced the winners of the golf cart decorating contest. The association also hosted a fireworks show for anyone to attend Saturday night.

Kelsey Walling: 817-690-3093; 409-683-5235; kelsey.walling@galvnews.com 

Photojournalist

Kelsey joined The Daily News in 2017.

