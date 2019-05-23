GALVESTON
It will likely be a pleasant Memorial Day weekend, but beach-goers should be cautious of the high tides, National Weather Service meteorologists said.
The Memorial Day weekend, which often is considered the start to summer, should have nice temperatures, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s, meteorologist Kent Prochazka said.
But people need to be aware that tides have been higher than normal lately, Prochazka said.
“We’ve got a very persistent southeast wind that’s going to keep the waves up and a strong rip current,” Prochazka said. “Don’t swim near the groins, the jetties or anything like that.”
Rip currents can be stronger near any structures in the water, Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
Beach Patrol expects between 250,000 to 500,000 people to flock to the island, but they should be cautious, Davis said.
“The waves should still be pretty rough for the next few days,” Davis said. “You’re in charge of your own safety.”
People should check in with lifeguards before they start swimming and always stay within sight of a guard tower, Davis said.
If lifeguards are flying a red flag, adults should enter the water only up to their waist and children should stay out of the water, Davis said.
The nice weather is a welcome change for some business owners after foggy, overcast skies led to a lackluster spring break.
It would be better if there was less wind, said Dennis Byrd, owner of The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd.
“We’ve got a lot of outdoor dining, as do most of the seawall restaurants,” Byrd said.
But he’s generally optimistic about the weekend, he said.
Nick’s Kitchen & Beach Bar, 3828 Seawall Blvd., is looking for more business than the restaurant got in spring break, Manager Kevin Johnson said.
“We’re looking for a whole lot more, 10 times better than spring break,” Johnson said. “This weekend is going to be a great weekend as long as the weather holds.”
Saturday will mark the first day of the season that Beach Patrol will make daily rounds along West End beaches, Davis said. The San Luis Pass area can be dangerous so people shouldn’t swim there or on the far East End near the Galveston Ship Channel, Davis said.
This is typically a celebratory weekend, but people should be careful with alcohol, Davis said.
“Water and alcohol don’t mix,” Davis said.
Tides have been high since Tuesday, when the National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning, meteorologists said.
