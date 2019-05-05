GALVESTON
Jessie Jordan is fed up with her apartment.
Her drains are blocked and overflowing, her tub is leaking black water, her cabinets have mold and her ceiling is full of holes from leaking water, she said.
“I come back here, I get depressed,” Jordan said. “I just wish I knew what to do. I just want people to hear us out and see us.”
Jordan lives at Compass Pointe Apartments, 3916 Winnie St., with her two grandchildren and she’s tired of waiting for change, she said.
Many residents of the complex, formerly called Sandpiper Cove Apartments, share Jordan’s concerns.
After taking over management of the complex in 2015, Millennia Housing Management vowed to improve conditions at what the city’s long considered a problem location, but now city officials are expressing frustration with management’s lack of progress.
Now, the city isn’t sure it wants to endorse the complex’s application for state housing tax credits, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“Despite some improvements, recent occurrences at the property continue to disappoint us and give pause,” Maxwell said. “Before any consideration of endorsements of tax credit occurs, certain guarantees must be made to ensure that the residents there are provided for appropriately.”
The Compass Pointe complex is the only one in Galveston using project-based vouchers, a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program that helps pay for rent in privately owned apartments that lease to low-income residents, housing department spokesman Scott Hudman said.
Unlike under the Housing Choice Voucher program, once called Section 8, in this program the government voucher for subsidized rent stays with the apartment, rather than traveling with a resident. If the low-income tenant moves, the voucher stays.
The development is 50 years old and needs major rehabilitation, Millennia spokeswoman Valerie Jerome said.
“We have been working to make that happen to improve and preserve this much-needed affordable housing for the residents and Galveston,” Jerome said.
In March, 66 of the 192 units lost power for nearly four days. Some residents still don’t have air conditioning.
Since it purchased the complex, Millennia has hired new staff and assigned new regional leadership, Jerome said.
The tax incentives for which Millennia is seeking city approval for are federally funded, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The Galveston City Council supported the complex’s 2017 application for Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs tax credits, Barnett said.
The tax credit program is for companies building a new complex or renovating an existing complex, department spokeswoman Kristina Tirloni said.
A company doesn’t need a letter of city support to apply, but the department’s scoring system gives a much better chance to applications with the letter, Tirloni said.
The department hasn’t received an application from the company, she said.
The city also hasn’t received an official request to sign a letter of support, Barnett said.
“But the complex owners have indicated they will ask again for the council to support their application for tax incentives,” Barnett said.
This could come as early as the end of May, she said.
The complex doesn’t receive any city funding or tax credits, Barnett said.
Jerome didn’t respond to specific questions about the company’s intention to apply for additional tax credits.
When Millennia purchased the Compass Pointe complex, it did so with the intention of improving residents’ quality of life, Jerome said.
But that’s not what’s happened, Jordan said.
“At first, we thought things were going to get better, but it didn’t,” Jordan said.
It’s been difficult for residents to get needed repairs to their apartments, resident Cynthia Minix said.
“She doesn’t want to talk to us,” Minix said. “It’s not right. It’s crazy.”
Minix has had problems with leaks, lack of air conditioning and mold, she said.
“It stinks,” said resident Betty Dergin, standing in her flooded kitchen. “There’s water everywhere. That’s a dirty shame. That water’s dirty.”
The apartment complex also has come under city scrutiny for the high number of police calls.
Last year, police responded to 651 calls at Compass Pointe, a 35 percent decrease compared with the 1,002 calls police responded to in 2014, the year before Millennia bought the property, according to police records.
The number of case records at the apartments also has decreased by 55 percent, from 217 cases in 2014 to 97 cases last year, according to records.
“I know Sandpiper Cove was certainly in the top five locations for the entire island,” Police Chief Vernon Hale said.
Hale couldn’t say how the apartments compared to the island’s overall crime rate, he said.
“However, I don’t like them being consistently the top five,” Hale said.
Compass Pointe residents aren’t alone in their predicament, said Kimberly Brown Myles, managing attorney at Lone Star Legal Aid.
The group provides free legal representation for low-income Texans.
Residents of project-based voucher complexes, like Compass Pointe, across Houston have had problems addressing poor living conditions, Myles said.
“We have been advising folks regarding habitability issues and what their rights are,” Myles said.
If residents at project-based complexes have issues with property conditions, there’s not many avenues for them to go through, she said.
Lone Star Legal Aid is pursuing legal action against two Houston area project-based voucher complexes, Arbor Court Apartments and Coppertree Village Apartments, she said.
“Those two apartment complexes are similar to Sandpiper Cove,” Myles said.
The Compass Pointe complex is on a 20-year contract with the housing department that expires in 2032, Hudman said.
Jordan is worried about her health in her current apartment, but she doesn’t have the money to afford moving anywhere else, she said.
“This place just needs to be shut down period,” Jordan said.
