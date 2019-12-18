Margaret Tuma, president of the Texas City Historical Preservation Association, and Felicia and Katherine Taylor hold a replica of Calvin Bell's cattle brand from the 1867 Settlement in Texas City on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. The original branding iron is on display at The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C.
A crowd takes photographs of the replica cattle brand belonging to Calvin Bell, one of the original founders of the 1867 Settlement, at the Texas City Museum on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. The original brand is on display at The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
Blue notes mark pages where important names in Texas history appear in the book “Legacy of the Early Gulf Coast Cowboys,” which was the subject of a book talk at the Texas City Museum on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. On the same day, the public got a chance to see a replica of a branding iron owned by Calvin Bell, a member of one of three families who founded the historic 1867 Settlement.
Margaret Tuma, president of the Texas City Historical Preservation Association, and Felicia and Katherine Taylor hold a replica of Calvin Bell's cattle brand from the 1867 Settlement in Texas City on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. The original branding iron is on display at The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C.
A crowd takes photographs of the replica cattle brand belonging to Calvin Bell, one of the original founders of the 1867 Settlement, at the Texas City Museum on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. The original brand is on display at The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
Blue notes mark pages where important names in Texas history appear in the book “Legacy of the Early Gulf Coast Cowboys,” which was the subject of a book talk at the Texas City Museum on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. On the same day, the public got a chance to see a replica of a branding iron owned by Calvin Bell, a member of one of three families who founded the historic 1867 Settlement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.