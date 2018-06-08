GALVESTON
Members of the dawn patrol laid their surfboards on the beach and took a moment to put on leis.
There were four dozen, maybe more. Most of them young and members of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. But there were older ones, too, friends from the beach, who carried their boards out in the morning light.
Together, they paddled out to the third sand bar offshore of East Beach. In a circle, they said some words about Marco Antonio, the beach patrol lifeguard who died this week. They threw their leis in the water and let them sink.
Then they splashed in the water and cheered, celebrating their friend.
Antonio, 23, died Tuesday. A native of Colombia, he had come to Galveston just a month ago as part of a work-exchange program. He had recently completed training through the beach patrol’s lifeguard academy, just in time for the summer tourist season, Chief Peter Davis said.
“He was new, but he was really close to the graduating class,” Davis said. “He was very gregarious and nice and everybody liked him.”
Antonio was one of two bicyclists who police allege were hit by a drunken driver Monday evening. He suffered a head injury from the crash, and died at a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital.
He had graduated recently with a degree in mechanical engineering from the Industrial University of Santander, in Bucaramanga, Colombia. He had wanted to have a career working on airplanes, his family told guests at the memorial service.
He was one of a group of young Colombians who came to the island on the J-1 visa program, a work exchange program targeted at students. They lived together at an apartment complex not far from where the crash occurred. The roommates were on their way on bicycles to get something to eat before the crash.
The ceremony on Friday morning is based on a Polynesian ritual, Davis said. It’s common in surfing communities.
“I think the people that do this feel a strong connection to the water,” Davis said. “It has the same ceremonial significance as putting people in the ground.”
In the days after the crash, the beach patrol has provided counseling to lifeguards and to Antonio’s friends, Davis said.
There also have been efforts to raise money and awareness after Antonio’s death. The beach patrol and Antonio’s apartment complex have pledged to buy lights for their employees and residents to put on bicycles.
Gerilyn Weberlein, 50, of Galveston, earlier this week was charged with intoxication assault in connection to the collision, according to the police department.
A fundraising page started by lifeguards also is raising money for funeral costs and to support Antonio’s family, who flew to United States this week to retrieve his body.
A funeral service for Antonio will be held at Galveston’s Sacred Heart Church, 1302 Broadway, at 10 a.m. today.
