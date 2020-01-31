Jordan Price, director of marketing and membership for The Bryan Museum in Galveston, talks about a moon rock that will be displayed during a preview of the Destination Moon exhibit on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The exhibit, which opens to the public Sunday, will feature artifacts showing man’s fascination with the moon from ancient times to the first steps on the moon to the pop culture of the space program.
Joan Marshall, director of The Bryan Museum in Galveston, talks about Dr. James Gaume’s 1950s drawings of possible lunar housing facilities during a preview of the Destination Moon exhibit Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Lynne Langdale, a docent and member at The Bryan Museum, gets a closer look at an astrolabe, used by Greek astronomers, during a preview of the museum’s Destination Moon exhibit Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Jordan Price, director of marketing and membership for The Bryan Museum in Galveston, talks about a moon rock that will be displayed during a preview of the Destination Moon exhibit on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The exhibit, which opens to the public Sunday, will feature artifacts showing man’s fascination with the moon from ancient times to the first steps on the moon to the pop culture of the space program.
Joan Marshall, director of The Bryan Museum in Galveston, talks about Dr. James Gaume’s 1950s drawings of possible lunar housing facilities during a preview of the Destination Moon exhibit Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Lynne Langdale, a docent and member at The Bryan Museum, gets a closer look at an astrolabe, used by Greek astronomers, during a preview of the museum’s Destination Moon exhibit Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.