GALVESTON
Galveston County commissioners overstepped their authority when they made a $5,000 change to a probate court judge’s annual budget in 2014, a judge ruled this week.
In a declaratory judgment issued Oct. 31, visiting Judge Alice Oliver-Parrott ruled the county cannot deny the payment to Judge Kimberly Sullivan and ordered the county to pay Sullivan’s attorneys $63,681.25 in fees to cover the cost of a fight that has gone on for four years.
Oliver-Parrott ruled commissioners acted beyond their authority when they refused to pay Sullivan $5,000 for her services as the county’s local administrative statutory probate court judge in 2014.
Oliver-Parrott called the county refusal to pay Sullivan “arbitrary and capricious.”
The decision brings an end, for now, to a lawsuit filed in 2014 and progressing in fits and starts over the past four years.
Sullivan is the only probate court judge in Galveston County. She was last elected in 2014, and is running unopposed for re-election this year.
The disagreement between Sullivan and the county began when she submitted a budget for the 2014-2015 fiscal year. That budget included not only a salary for her work as county’s statutory probate court judge, but also $5,000 for her work as the administrative probate court judge.
Each kind of court in the county — district courts, county courts-at-law and probate courts — has an administrative judge that oversees things like scheduling and filing.
Commissioners removed the $5,000 payment from the budget they approved. County officials, including Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, argued the probate court didn’t need an administrator because Sullivan is only a probate judge.
Sullivan sued arguing commissioners didn’t have the power to control the source of the funding. The $5,000 was not budgeted to be paid out of the county’s general fund, but from fees charged within the probate court itself, Sullivan said.
“It’s not taxpayer money,” Sullivan said.
Oliver-Parrot ruled that while there’s no requirement for Sullivan to take a salary for being an administrative judge, the commissioners didn’t have a right to remove the budget line.
On Friday, Sullivan said she was happy with the verdict.
“Every probate court in Texas has this fund,” Sullivan said. “The challenge to the judiciary was not only a challenge to my court but a challenge for the entire state.”
She expected the county to restore the $5,000 payment in future budgets.
A county spokesman said the county intended to appeal the decision. Commissioners are scheduled to meet in a regular session Monday.
