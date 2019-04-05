Texas General Land Office will be awarding up to $1.8 million in grants for projects along the Gulf Coast, Land Commissioner George P. Bush said Friday.

There will be a workshop about applying for the money at 9:30 a.m. May 15 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston.

The workshop will provide information on the coastal grant program and allow potential applicants to discuss specific project ideas with land office staff members. 

For information and an application, visit http://www.glo.texas.gov/coast/grant-projects/funding/index.html.

 — Angela Wilson

