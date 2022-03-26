The April edition of Coast Monthly features the historic home of Mike and Dr. Nancy Hughes on Galveston’s East End. The April issue, available today, already had gone to press two weeks before the untimely, tragic death of Nancy Hughes, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash early on the morning of March 18 while riding her bicycle. Hughes’ death shocked and saddened thousands of islanders.
The feature has become a tribute to the love Mike and Nancy Hughes had for each other, their family and their beautiful home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.