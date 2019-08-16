TEXAS CITY
The board of the Gulf Coast Water Authority promoted Brandon Wade to general manager and chief executive of the water district.
Wade joined the water authority in 2018 and previously was the deputy general manager, a role in which he worked to provide water to customers in Galveston, Brazoria and Fort Bend counties, spokeswoman Kathy Thomas said.
The water authority is a special district that takes water from the Brazos River and sells it to industrial, municipal and agricultural customers, including several cities in Galveston County.
Wade will take the place of Ivan Langford III, who was the authority's general manager since 2012. Langford will continue as a senior advisor, Thomas said.
"We are fortunate to have leaders of such professionalism, knowledge and experience to fulfill GCWA's mission to reliably provide water to our customers," board president Russell Jones said.
Wade has more than 35 years of municipal experience. He was the Pflugerville city manager for eight years and was with the city of Galveston for 11 years as the deputy city manager, director of public works and city engineer, Thomas said. He was also the director of community development and the city engineer in Alvin.
Wade's new position was effective Friday, Thomas said.
