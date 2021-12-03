Officials from Galveston County, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Galveston County Master Gardeners on Friday gathered for the renaming of the extension office.
The Preston E. Poole & Dr. William McCray Johnson Extension Office honors two former, longtime county extension agents. Preston E. Poole, who was the first Black extension agent, served the county for 29 years. Dr. William McCray Johnson, who died in February, served as the extension agent for 32 years.
