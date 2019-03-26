GALVESTON
The school district’s board of trustees on Wednesday will decide whether or not to demote longtime head football coach Kimble Anders and head basketball coach Jerald Temple from their jobs as the school’s co-athletic directors.
An item on Wednesday’s Galveston Independent School District Board of Trustees agenda calls for the trustees to consider eliminating the dual assignment positions of athletic director/head football coach and assistant athletic director/head basketball coach, records show.
If approved, the school district would begin a search for a new athletic director, district superintendent Kelli Moulton said Monday.
“Current personnel have not been released, terminated or reassigned,” Moulton said “Should the board vote favorably on the resolution, on Thursday morning, the position of GISD athletic director (without coaching duties) will be posted.”
If approved, the change would allow coaches to focus on sport-specific scheduling and decisions while the director could consider the full district program, Moulton said.
But local residents by late Monday were speculating it was a sign of a major staff shakeup of the island’s athletics department.
“Coach Anders is a very good man, first of all, and a good football coach,” said Sandra Tetley, a parent. “He’s put together a good program, which is falling apart because no one supports Anders.”
Some parents Monday speculated the change was because sports participation was down in the district’s athletics department.
A resolution attached to the agenda item asks trustees to declare their support for the reorganization because it will likely result in the “discharge and/or non-renewal” of more than one district employee.
The resolution says the move is being made to “ensure efficiency and reduce redundancy” in the athletics department.
Anders, the district’s athletic director and football coach, was hired in 2013 after former Ball High School football coach Tony Valastro stepped down after two seasons and a 2-18 record.
The trustees in 2013 selected Anders in a 6-0 vote. Anders is a native of Galveston and a Ball High School product who played fullback for the University of Houston and for 10 years with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.
He was named to the Pro Bowl three times.
After leaving the Chiefs, Anders coached at the high school, collegiate and professional levels.
Anders has gone 23-37 overall during his six seasons in charge of the Tors football team, including a 15-27 mark in district games. His tenure saw only one playoff appearance and win, coming in 2017.
The Tors finished last in their district in 2018.
Temple, meanwhile, has been an assistant athletic director since 2011, when he was promoted during a previous staff shakeup. Ball High’s boys basketball team finished with a 19-12 overall record and 11-3 district record.
Anders and Temple declined to comment when reached by phone by The Daily News on Tuesday.
The school board meets at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.