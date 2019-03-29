KEMAH
Although some police departments in Galveston County still don’t have body cameras, Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed is already thinking about new ways to increase officer transparency.
“The more opportunity we have to put regular citizens in our shoes, the more they can understand where we are coming from,” Reed said.
The Kemah Police Department is one of the first cities in the state to test a new type of technology that attaches a camera to the front end of an officer’s firearm and begins recording when the weapon is pulled from its holster, Reed said.
“All it’s going to take is one major incident using this camera for every department to want it,” Reed said.
Body-worn cameras are devices that are strapped to the officer and record their actions and those of people they encounter on the job. They have been added to many police departments in recent years, such as Houston and Dallas, and have been cited as effective tools for protecting both the public and the officers who wear them.
The new gun-mounted cameras, produced by Minnesota-based Viridian Weapon Technologies, provide a more direct view of what officers are seeing, as well as the possibility of significant cost savings, according to proponents of the technology.
“Gun-mounted cameras are probably less expensive, as compared to body-worn cameras, especially on the data storage and management end,” said William King, a professor and associate dean of research in the College of Criminal Justice at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. “Many police agencies struggle with archiving and storing the data from body-worn cameras. It is probably the number-one issue they face after adopting body-worn cameras.”
Cost savings are intentional, said Andy Scott, director of sales and marketing of the technology firm.
“Typically, body cameras cost the department between $2,000 and $10,000 per year per officer,” he said. “That’s a pretty wide range. But since ours only records when the gun is drawn, it’s a fraction of the data. Thus, storage is extremely minimal.”
While cost savings might be good for a department, there are some downsides to only recording when the gun is drawn, King said.
“It truncates a recording of all the events leading up to the moment the gun camera starts recording,” he said. “A lot could have happened before that moment.”
Regardless of savings, the new vantage point will give citizens another way to see what officers are seeing, Reed said.
“it serves a different purpose than a body camera,” Reed said. “A body cam records every incident an officer might have. But in that rare situation with a gun, this will give a very clear view of what the officer is seeing.”
The gun-mounted camera would cost Kemah about $12,000 to purchase for all of its 20 officers, a price Reed hopes to finance through grant funding, he said. The goal is to have all officers equipped with one by the end of 2019.
“I was extremely skeptical,” said Alonzo Soza, an officer with the department since 2010. “But it picks up sound and video great.”
