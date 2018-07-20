GALVESTON
The deaths of at least 17 people Thursday night when a duck boat capsized in Missouri haven’t scared people away from the popular island tourist attraction, Galveston Duck Tours operators said Friday.
The amphibious vehicle overturned in Table Rock Lake, near Branson, Mo., about 7 p.m. as thunderstorms rolled through the Midwest kicking up winds of more than 60 mph, The Associated Press reported.
Local operators carefully monitor the weather and cancel tours if conditions get bad, as they did in Missouri, Galveston Duck Tours supervisor Stephan Sollenberger said.
The Missouri accident hadn’t affected business Friday, Sollenberger said.
“It’s been pretty normal,” he said.
In Galveston, the boats carry customers 40 blocks along Seawall Boulevard to Offatts Bayou, where they enter the water for a short cruise.
Named for their ability to travel on both land and water, duck boats have been involved in other accidents, including those causing more than 40 deaths since 1999, according to The Associated Press.
While Thursday’s tragedy was upsetting, duck tours are not dangerous, Sollenberger said.
“It’s a pretty bad tragedy,” he said. “But we have never had an incident on the water.”
Galveston Duck Tours adheres to strict safety standards and follows U.S. Coast Guard rules, Sollenberger said.
The company stocks lifejackets on both its vehicles, which seat 28 customers each, Sollenberger said.
“Safety Rules are regulated by the Coast Guard and we meet those guidelines,” he said.
Regulations for vessels 26 feet and shorter require anyone under the age of 13 to wear a lifejacket, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Wearing a lifejacket is optional for people older than that.
Duck tour customer Randy Miller on Friday said he wasn’t worried.
“I don’t think it’s dangerous,” he said.
Galveston resident Cindy Weir agreed.
“I think this was an unusual set of circumstances,” she said.
