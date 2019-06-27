LEAGUE CITY
Some traffic relief might come earlier than expected for drivers in north Galveston County this weekend.
Crews expect to start opening the new FM 646 road under Interstate 45 on Saturday, depending on the weather, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Danny Perez said.
Crews will reopen the road in phases over the course of the weekend, Perez said.
“Opening 646 was the goal and that will happen two months earlier than anticipated,” Perez said.
Crews began demolishing the old overpass above I-45 in March, and initially predicted the new road wouldn’t open until the fall, Perez said.
The project is one step in the transportation department’s efforts to expand I-45 from six lanes of traffic up to eight in Galveston County, officials said.
Opening the road will be a relief to many area business owners who’ve said the closure hurt sales. In May, city officials also expressed concern the road work could be, in part, to blame for an estimate that the city might finish 2019 with $400,000 less in sales tax revenue than initially projected.
After the road opening, work will still continue in the area until the project’s completion in the spring of 2020, Perez said.
