GALVESTON
The massive garage of Galveston’s brand-new fire station was full Wednesday morning of people gathered to celebrate completion of what city officials hope will be the fire department’s main home for the next 100 years.
The $9.6 million Fire Station No. 1 is a significant upgrade for the Galveston Fire Department and marks completion of one of the last large projects paid for by Hurricane Ike disaster relief money.
Firefighters and employees have significantly more room in the 27,720-square-foot facility, 823 26th St., than in the annex behind city hall that previously housed the station.
The fire department had since 1965 used about 7,000 square feet of the 20,000-square-foot annex for its primary station, city officials said.
Wednesday was a good day for the fire department, Chief Mike Wisko said as people flooded through the halls of the new station.
Representatives from area fire stations filled the building that’s been designed to mimic historic buildings in the island’s downtown.
“It’s something to be proud of,” Wisko said. “It’s been a long 19 months watching it being built and getting in here.”
Construction for the building began in January 2018, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
A major water line that ran through the property had to be moved before construction could begin and rainy weather slowed construction, Barnett said.
The station is designed larger than needed so the department can grow into it, and is the first time the fire department hasn’t had to share it headquarters space with other departments, Wisko said.
All six of the city’s fire stations sustained some damage during Hurricane Ike in 2008, and the new station was designed with resilience in mind, city officials said.
It’s built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, Wisko said.
The building’s base is 11 feet above ground level and the building has second- and third-floor storage rooms for expensive equipment, officials said.
The fire station is the first of three remaining major projects paid for by disaster relief money from Hurricane Ike, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
The city expects to complete the new $10.73 million public works building and warehouse, 402 30th St. and 2804 Market St. by the end of the year, Maxwell said. Crews also are slated to finish the $6.79 million wastewater treatment plant at Scholes International Airport either this year or early next year, Maxwell said.
Finishing the fire station begins the end of Hurricane Ike recovery, Maxwell said.
“This is chapter one of three of closing out Ike for us,” Maxwell said. “By the end of the year, we will pretty much be closed out on all our Ike projects with some minor exceptions.”
Moving the fire department into its new building also triggers the demolition of the annex behind city hall.
That process will begin in September and will last through October or November, Barnett said.
Constructing bathrooms on each floor of city hall, renovations tied to the annex’s demolition, have already begun, Barnett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.