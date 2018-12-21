LEAGUE CITY
Opposition led by departing Councilman Keith Gross upended a move Thursday to settle a lawsuit with former City Manager Mark Rohr.
“The lawsuit says his speech caused us to fire him,” Gross said. “I can assure you, nobody fired him because of his speech. It was because of his inability to work with the council as a whole in the past and future. If we approve this settlement, in the newspaper it will say that the city settles its lawsuit with Rohr. He’ll feel vindicated.”
League City can’t settle every lawsuit just because it might be cheaper than standing up and doing the right thing, Gross said.
Shortly after Gross’ comments, the council split a vote 3-3 on whether to settle the lawsuit. Gross and council members Hank Dugie and Greg Gripon opposed the settlement, Mayor Pat Hallisey abstained and Councilman Nick Long was absent.
Council members Andy Mann, Larry Millican and Todd Kinsey voted for the settlement, but lacking a majority, the motion failed.
Most of the conversation about the proposed settlement agreement took place in executive session, but some councilmen made public comments before the vote.
Just one week before the special meeting, the Marshall City Commission, in East Texas, hired Rohr as its new city manager in a 5-1 vote. He’ll begin work there in January, officials said.
Marshall, a city of more than 23,000 people, had been searching for a new leader since its last full-time city manager announced her retirement in January.
Galveston County’s biggest city, meanwhile, has had a tempestuous relationship with its former manager since the council fired Rohr in a 5-3 vote Dec. 13, 2016.
Attorneys representing Rohr filed a lawsuit in federal court in July 2017, asserting the city and Mayor Pat Hallisey violated his civil rights in a retaliation campaign.
“I tend to agree with Councilman Gross,” Dugie said Thursday. “I think the citizens would agree we’ve never been better off than the last two years. He treated people on staff poorly, people on the dais poorly and the citizens poorly. Anybody looking into the case would have the same opinion.”
Settling the lawsuit would allow the city council to move ahead without the specter of it hanging over proceedings, Kinsey said.
Rohr’s firing came after months of open fighting with Hallisey. Rohr in September 2016 accused Hallisey of breaching the city’s charter by discussing an economic development prospect that was supposed to be confidential and violating the city’s council-manager form of government, in which the city manager runs day-to-day operations.
The League City Council hired Rohr in March 2014, just months after the Joplin, Missouri, city council had fired him.
City officials Thursday didn’t say how much the proposed settlement was and on Friday declined to comment.
But it was in the six-figure region, Gross said.
The council in 2016 voted to pay Rohr a severance package of $158,602, plus a performance incentive pay of $40,000 and an accrued vacation pay of $18,506. That was already more than he deserved, Gross said.
