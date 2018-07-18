GALVESTON
As a deadline looms, major reform of a heavily indebted flood insurance program appear less and less likely, experts said.
The National Flood Insurance Program — the primary insurer for thousands of coastal property owners — is set to expire July 31 if Congress fails to pass and President Donald Trump doesn’t sign a bill to fund it.
The program is more than $36 billion in debt from insurance payouts stemming from storms and flooding, and many claims from Hurricane Harvey still haven’t been processed, officials said.
The two pieces of legislation that appear most likely to pass would both extend the program for another six months under its current terms, said Shana Udvardy, a climate resilience analyst for the Union of Concerned Scientists.
The most likely is an extension of the program tucked into an omnibus Farm Bill, which passed in the Senate last month and is now in conference with the House, she said.
Lawmakers, particularly those from coastal states, have proposed different bills to make changes to the program but most have stalled in Congress, Udvardy said.
Congressional observers don’t predict any of the reform bills will be taken up before the end of the month, but many groups are pushing for reforms and view the programs authorization as a prime time to make changes, she said.
“Since September of 2017, Congress has passed six short-term reauthorizations,” Udvardy said. “This is the time for real reform.”
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, a Friendswood Republican, blamed the Senate for holding up reforms to the program. The U.S. House in November passed the 21st Century Flood Reform Act, a bill carrying some reforms, sending it to the Senate for approval.
The legislation renews the program for five years, updates federal flood mapping requirements and seeks to spur private-sector participation in flood insurance.
The legislation also requires communities with 50 or more repeatedly flooded properties to implement improved floodplain management. States also would be required by October 2022 to mandate that home sellers disclose flood damage and insurance claims.
“For eight months, they’ve been sitting on our bill,” Weber said.
The flood insurance program is unsustainable in its current form, Weber said. Establishing a private market for flood insurance could alleviate some of the pressure on the program, he said.
“A series of small, phased-in changes like the ones included in the 21st Century Flood Reform Act are a good place to start,” Weber said.
But none of the proposed reform bills address all the problems flood mitigation experts see in the program, Udvardy said.
“We don’t feel that any of these bills on their own will deliver the full set of reforms needed to pull the program out of debt,” Udvardy said.
For instance, the program would need about $4 billion to $7 billion over the next five years to update the flood risk maps nationwide, she said.
“These maps are really critical because they identify areas at risk of flooding and points to where homeowners and communities can be more resilient in the future,” Udvardy said.
The proposed legislation also doesn’t adequately address rates for properties at the highest risk of flooding, she said.
“Risk-based insurance rates need to be able to adequately reflect the risk people are exposed to and address affordability considerations,” Udvardy said.
