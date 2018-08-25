In her seven years as a substitute teacher, Sharrell Clay has seen it all.
Students have switched chairs or names, or tried pulling various pranks on her. The challenge always for substitute teachers is walking into a new classroom — maybe even a new school — with little planning and trying to instill order, Clay said.
The trick is being as prepared as possible: asking for seating charts — or at least telling students you have a seating chart — and having a general game plan ready if a teacher hasn’t left lesson plans, she said.
“There’s a strategy to it,” Clay said. “If you’re not prepared for them, they know it and you’re in a losing battle all day.”
Clay is a veteran in the Dickinson Independent School District. Teachers often request Clay to sub for their classrooms because of her experience in the schools — and working with children. She’s one of about 130 substitute teachers available to work for Dickinson public schools, district spokeswoman Tammy Dowdy said.
The role substitute teachers play in districts was highlighted in the May 18 Santa Fe school shooting, where two substitute teachers were killed and at least one injured. The shooting also has prompted some local school districts to train substitutes in security measures.
LOCAL DECISIONS
On any given day, substitute teachers may make up a sizable part of a school’s workforce, especially when teachers are out for training or near the end of the school year.
But they’re often overlooked when people think of the education system.
The state doesn’t keep any data on substitute teachers or how many hours they work, Texas Education Agency spokeswoman DeEtta Culbertson said.
The state also doesn’t require any specific training, leaving those decisions to local school districts, she said. State law does require substitutes pass a background check.
“Substitute teacher policies are all local level and they vary,” Culbertson said. “Some districts want a college degree — others just a high school degree and/or some college hours.”
Area school districts have different requirements for substitute teachers.
The Texas City school district, for instance, requires classroom substitute teachers have at least 60 hours of college, which roughly translates to two years of full-time study, spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
For substitutes working as classroom aides, the district requires at least a high school or GED diploma, she said.
WHAT IT PAYS
Hitchcock Independent School District requires a minimum of 30 college hours for its classroom substitutes, according to the district’s handbook. There are different levels for substitute classifications, which determines where they work, according to the district.
At Hitchcock, those who have a four-year degree earn $10.67 an hour, while those with a high school education earn $8.67 an hour, according to the district.
Clear Creek Independent School District — the largest in the county with about 42,000 students — requires classroom substitutes to have at least 30 hours of college education, while aides must have a high school diploma, according to the district.
The district rates vary between $70 and $90 a day for short-term substitutes and $80 and $140 a day for long-term substitutes, based on education, according to the district.
Three years ago, the district started interviewing substitute candidates, district spokeswoman Elaina Polsen said.
It was a departure from the district’s practice of allowing substitute teacher candidates to sign up, and if they met the requirements and passed a background check, were placed in the system, she said.
“We wanted to have a better idea of who was going to be in the classrooms,” Polsen said.
‘IT’S A WORRY’
Some other changes are afoot, too.
This year, the Clear Creek and Galveston school districts will require safety and security training for substitutes, the districts’ spokeswomen said. Most area districts require a basic training for new substitutes, officials said.
The new training requirements were added after the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School, where a gunman opened fire, killing eight students and two substitute teachers.
Clay fears the potential for violence in schools, she said. Whenever she enters a new campus, she checks where the exits are in case she needs to get the students outside quickly, she said.
“It’s a worry, especially with so much going on today,” Clay said.
That both teachers killed in Santa Fe were substitutes underscored how often districts rely on substitute teachers to lead classrooms. School districts use different methods to record how many days in total substitute teachers worked, so the data was not readily available for all districts, officials said.
But in the Dickinson school district, for instance, 195 substitute teachers worked a total of 7,637 days in the 2016-2017 school year, the year before Hurricane Harvey, according to the district. If divided evenly, that would work out to each sub working about 40 days out of the 180-day school year.
Short-term substitutes generally cover for teachers when they are sick or have ill relatives, vacation or other commitments requiring them to be out of the classroom. Longer-term substitutes may cover teachers on maternity or sick leave.
SUBS ALREADY WORKING
In the first week of school, Dickinson public schools had at least 25 substitutes working in classrooms, Dowdy said.
But substitutes are used more frequently toward the end of the school year, when teachers may have unused vacation days, Clay said. The state grants teachers five personal days during the 180-day school year, but many districts offer more time, Culbertson said.
“At the beginning of the school year, most are there, but when it gets closer to the end of the school year, I think teachers get burned out and need a break,” Clay said.
Clay generally works three or four days a week subbing in different classrooms, she said. The flexibility of the job was what attracted her to it, also the opportunity to work with children, she said.
“Substitutes should have a passion for the children; kids can sense that,” Clay said. “I always tell them if you respect me, I’ll respect you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.