Texas City disaster survivors 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Texas City Disaster 2019 Survivors Reunion STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Locations Texas City × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented Articles11 arrested for spree of market robberiesLeague City police say they've identified Calder Road victimsDPS lab links shoe prints to man accused in Texas City double slayingTwo dead after apparent murder-suicide in League CityGalveston company gets $789 million for border wallPolice release name of person killed SaturdayStudents work to clean up historic Galveston siteSigns say popular Pier 21 restaurant is closedTrial begins for man accused in home-invasion slayingSome worried about growth of limited-service hotels in Galveston CollectionsProfiles 2019Photos: Astros 8, Yankees 6Photos: Monday at the 2019 Galveston County Fair & RodeoPhotos: Astros 6, Athletics 0Photos: Galveston County Fair and Rodeo OpensPhotos: 1st Saturday of the Galveston County Fair & RodeoPhotos: Astros Home Opener CommentedNewspaper has shown bias against President Trump (158)Trump didn't coordinate with Russia in 2016, report declares (124)Releasing the Mueller report is in the best interest of the public (97)Protestors in Galveston call for release of Mueller report (78)Newspapers should clean up their acts (76)Booming energy industry is helping keep Texas strong (63)It's time for Democrats to fall in behind Trump (59)Don't be mislead by liberal half truths (58)Help us advocate for this bill against pollution (50)Biden should stop apologizing to the left and run (48)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.