Galveston County residents lent a hand to area hospitals by donating blood at several blood drives throughout the county.
The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center reported that, following the past week of extremely cold temperatures, its blood inventory is at a critically low level and that hospitals are having to delay or cancel surgeries because of a lack of blood supplies.
