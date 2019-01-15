A Texas City property owner is suing the city of Texas City for what he asserts is an unlawful taking of his property.
The lawsuit, filed Monday, contends city officials cited Jeremy Nolan for various code violations at his residential property, 2415 22nd Ave. N. But instead of giving Nolan the requisite 120 days to fix the violations and remodel his property, the city in November gave him an order to stop work and to appear at a Jan. 3 hearing, the complaint states.
It was at that hearing earlier this month the court gave the city the go-ahead to demolish Nolan’s house, according to the complaint.
Nolan has applied for a temporary injunction to stop the demolition and is seeking monetary relief between $200,000 and $1 million from the city. A status conference is scheduled for April 11.
APARTMENT SUES OVER CONDEMNATION
Meanwhile, Cossatot Partners LLC on Tuesday also filed an unlawful taking of property lawsuit against Texas City.
The Cossatot Partners’ lawsuit stems from incidents in August and September, when the city condemned an apartment building the plaintiff owns at 802 Ninth Ave. N. and revoked its certificate of occupancy, according to the complaint.
Although the city attributed the condemning to several deficiencies that made the building unlivable, Cossatot Partners argues the city’s actions violated the owners’ constitutional rights and amounts to an unlawful taking of property without due process.
“The city flooded the property with uniformed police, firemen and other unknown city officials, plastered condemnation notices on the doors of all 14 units and instructed plaintiff’s tenants to vacate the property and not pay rent,” the complaint states. “Tenants have since relocated and the building boarded up.”
Cossatot Partners is suing the city for more than $1 million, according to court documents. A status conference is scheduled for April 11.
CITY SUED FOR ELECTROCUTION
A Galveston County woman is suing the city of Friendswood and Texas-New Mexico Power Company after her children were electrocuted in a local park.
Ashleigh de la Fuente and her children were walking in Centennial Park, 2200 S. Friendswod Drive, in January 2017 when a live “in ground electrical unit” electrocuted de la Fuente’s minor children, according to the lawsuit, which was filed on Friday. The city and the power company are responsible for maintaining the electrical unit, the complaint states.
The case, which did not have a lot of details, states the damages de la Fuente is seeking would go to pay for the medical care her children received.
A status conference is set for April 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.