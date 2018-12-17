The county health district on Tuesday is re-opening a Galveston dental clinic shut down amid fears of patients being infected with HIV and hepatitis.
The clinic has had a complete facelift, including adding a sterilization room for instruments, the Galveston County Health District said Monday.
County-run Coastal Health & Wellness dental clinics in Texas City and Galveston were closed in March after a report from a February inspection by the Joint Commission, a private accreditation group, which found dirty brushes, rusty instruments and lapses in training and documentation at both offices.
Inspectors from the Joint Commission identified 11 “threat to life issues” at the Texas City clinic, most of them related to sanitation.
Dr. Philip Keiser, local health authority of the health district, characterized the inspection results as “a failure of oversight.”
“There was no infection control plan in place,” he said. “There was no one who was keeping up to joint commission standards.”
Quality control measures had not been followed in what Keiser characterized as a systemic failure.
The clinics’ executive director and dental director resigned shortly after the clinics were closed.
The health district announced on Monday that conditions had changed.
“We had a recent visit from the Joint Commission at both the Galveston and Texas City clinics and we were found to be in compliance at both locations,” Coastal Health & Wellness Dental Director Hanna Lindskog said in a written statement.
The Texas City clinic reopened in April after an inspection found improved conditions, while the Galveston clinic, 4700 Broadway, remained closed for renovations, including new flooring, painting, new furniture and modifications including outfitting an instrument-sterilization room, according to the health district.
More than a month after the inspection that closed the clinics down, the health district sent notifications to 9,500 county residents, urging them to be tested for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV, communicable diseases that weren’t likely to be passed on but could have been.
Coastal Health & Wellness tested more than 3,000 people following the scare. Some of those tested were found to be infected with Hepatitis C, but none of those cases could be directly connected to either of the county dental clinics, Keiser said in August.
A Galveston County man sued the health district in August, asserting he was diagnosed with hepatitis C after visiting one of the clinics. More litigation has been threatened, including 19 demand letters by a Houston attorney seeking $10 million for each of his clients, asserting they had contracted infectious diseases at the clinics.
None of those lawsuits have so far been filed against the health district.
Coastal Health & Wellness is Galveston County’s community health center, with most of its funding provided by the Galveston County Commissioners Court. The clinics offer discounted rates for eligible uninsured and under-insured residents of the county.
“Dental staff have worked diligently to prepare for the re-opening of the Galveston dental clinic,” Lindskog said. “We are excited to again be able to offer dental services to Galveston residents.”
