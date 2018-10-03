A 20-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to four years deferred probation for firing at people with a shotgun on Easter Sunday in Crystal Beach.
Alberto Escobar, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
Escobar fired two rounds from a 12-gauge, pistol grip shotgun toward a crowd of people, but no one was hit by gunfire, officials said.
Escobar told police he was with a large group when an argument started, according to a probable cause affidavit. He left, but returned when he realized his cellphone was missing, according to the affidavit.
Escobar wouldn’t give deputies any more information, according to the affidavit.
Deputies later obtained consent to search a vehicle and found a shotgun under a removable panel, covered with sand and wet, according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.