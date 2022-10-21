Santa Fe Memorial moved

Photographs of Christian Riley Garcia and his family hang on a wall as his mother Shannan Claussen and Rosie Yamas-Stone speak on Thursday about the Santa Fe School Board’s decision to move a planned memorial for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting off of the school campus. Christian Riley Garcia and Rosie Yamas-Stone’s son, Chris Stone, were both killed in the 2018 shooting.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

SANTA FE

Mothers of the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting and members of the Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation are preparing for a fight over a memorial they believe should be, and was intended to be, placed in front of the high school.

Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription