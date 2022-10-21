SANTA FE
Mothers of the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting and members of the Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation are preparing for a fight over a memorial they believe should be, and was intended to be, placed in front of the high school.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees voted unanimously Monday to cease discussion about leasing land on the high school campus to the foundation for the memorial.
“I was completely blindsided by the decision,” Shannon Claussen, a foundation board member, said.
Claussen is the mother of Christian Riley Garcia, 15, who was among the 10 people killed in the May 18, 2018 shooting.
“This memorial is a reminder to everyone,” Claussen said. “It’s a reminder to do better.”
Within hours of the meeting Monday, a sign indicating land in front of the high school was the future home of the memorial was taken down.
The decision was made after the board heard from its attorney all options for the location of the memorial, Rusty Norman, president of the school board, said.
“It’s not a decision that the board took lightly at all,” Norman said. “We are trying to do our best to help out. We have a responsibility to students, staff and taxpayers. We just want to do what we feel is right.
“There have been some comments that we promised that we would build the memorial in front of the high school,” Norman said. “That is not the case. We approved the concept, not the location.”
The board voted 7-0 at a meeting June 15, 2020 to approve an initial design for a memorial to be built at the Santa Fe High School.
“After we approved it, the board told them that by no means are we agreeing on a location for it at the time,” Norman said. “We had to consider legal issues, safety and security issues, and the emotional wellbeing of students seeing the memorial every day.”
Those options included selling, leasing or donating land for the memorial, Norman said.
The option to donate was unlikely, the school district’s attorney, Ellen Spalding, told the board Monday.
To donate, Texas law demands the land must formerly have been used as a school campus; and the land must have improvements on it; and those improvements must have historical significance; and all of it must no longer be needed for educational purposes, Spalding said.
Selling wasn’t an option because the district would have had to demand a price above fair market value, Norman said.
Leasing land to the foundation wasn’t an option for many reasons, Norman said.
“There is maintenance and upkeep we have to consider,” Norman said. “And then the emotional stresses that come with kids going to school every day seeing that memorial.”
“Students already have reminders of the event from the new safety measures we have put in place in recent years,” Norman said.
The school district owns a 4-acre parcel abutting Joe A. Tambrella Park, about 2.5 miles from the high school. The board is considering offering to sell that land to the city, with the idea the city would come to some agreement with the foundation about putting the memorial there, Norman said.
“The park location is a great setting for the memorial,” Norman said.
Members of the district intend to present a proposal plan to the Santa Fe city council soon, Norman said.
Foundation members said they were unaware of plans to sell the land near the park for the memorial.
Members of the foundation addressed every issue that the board had with the location, Claussen said.
The school already has taken donations for two other parts of the memorial, Claussen said. Those are the “Unfillable Chair,” which was unveiled at the third anniversary of the shooting and stands 8 feet tall permanently on high school grounds, and the Indian Statue, which is planned to be unveiled on the fifth anniversary of the shooting.
“All they are giving us are excuses at this point,” Rosie Yamas-Stone, fundraising officer for the foundation and mother of Chris Stone said.
Chris Stone died at age 17 during the shooting at the high school. He would have celebrated his 22nd birthday Wednesday.
“The board is making a profit off of our kids by selling their land to make the city responsible for the memorial,” Rosie Yamas-Stone said.
The memorial foundation is reviewing options for building a memorial at the high school and will continue to coordinate and communicate with the district about that, officials said.
“Our commitment to memorialize the 10 lives lost is unwavering,” Megan Grove, chair faculty associate of the memorial foundation, said.
“With positive purpose and cause, we will continue to work towards a resolution and completion of this landmark of hope and resilience for our school and community.”
