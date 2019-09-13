LEAGUE CITY
Rather than wait around for developers to move ahead with a $450 million project that was supposed to deliver a bigger sports complex to the fast-growing city, officials are considering using sales tax revenues to build more ballfields to meet rising demand.
“Right now, if you live on the east side of town, you have to go play ball in Kemah,” Councilman Larry Millican said. “And if our current population doesn’t have enough ballfields, our future population will be shy even more.”
City administrators have scheduled a special public hearing for Oct. 7 to discuss a whole host of potential projects to fund with 4B corporation sales tax money, including $1.5 million to design and plan a sports complex on the west side of town and $6.8 million to construct four fields, parking and maintenance in 2021, documents show.
But, before any of the money can actually be allocated or spent, representatives of the 4B corporation must conduct a public hearing, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
The group had planned to hold the public hearing Monday, but a clerical error with the agenda forced the rescheduling, Greer Osborne said.
The proposal to use 4B funding to construct new ballfields on the west side of town is a new proposal, Greer Osborne said Thursday.
State law authorizes local governments to impose a sales tax, known as Part A and Part B, for economic development. Proceeds accumulate in a sales tax fund. Possible uses of the fund are job training facilities, parks, tourist facilities and sports venues.
The city council in October signed a pre-development agreement with Epicenter of League City LLC for a project that could one day bring four hotels, a convention center, arenas for a hockey and a baseball team, restaurants and shops and other businesses to an area near Interstate 45 and state Highway 96.
As part of the agreement, plans called for the developer to fund the design and construction of a new, larger sports complex for the city on the growing western side of town on about 100 acres near the Bay Colony subdivision, replacing the Chester L. Davis Sportsplex, which sits on prime real estate along Interstate 45 where the proposed new development would rise.
Builders couldn’t begin construction on the new development until the new sports complex is built, city officials said.
But in the months since that pre-development agreement, several members of the city council have questioned the development firm’s ability to raise capital and whether city should put the project out again for bids.
Regardless of what happens, the city will sooner or later need new sports fields and moving through the processes is a good idea, Millican argues.
The 4B money wouldn’t cover a project on all 100 acres near Bay Colony, but would instead just build a few more fields in the interim while city officials continue negotiating for a larger project, Millican said.
“It’s kind of a no-brainer,” Millican said. “We need the ballfields today, rather than hoping for a development agreement. With this, we can move forward planning what we’ll eventually have to do anyway.”
City administrators said they would have more details about the project at the October meeting, but City Manager John Baumgartner emphasized League City’s growth.
“As a growing community, today there is more demand than there are available fields and we find ourselves in a position that we need to plan and design the Bay Colony Sports Complex to put us in a position to build between four and eight additional fields in the next two to three years,” Baumgartner said.
“If the Epicenter project, or a similar project, evolves and includes the existing sportsplex property, we will be in a position to ask them to pay our development costs as part of any potential land transaction.
“If the project does not come to fruition — no agreement is reached, there is no land exchange, there is no convention center — our community will be in a great position to move forward with the construction of additional athletic fields needed for the children of our community.”
The city’s population in January of this year was 106,803 and officials now project it could one day rise above 200,000.
