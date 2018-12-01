Christmas rolled into League City during the annual Holiday in the Park Grand Night parade on Saturday. Over a hundred floats cruised down Main Street as holiday music blared from speakers. Clear Creek High School’s band and drill team were in attendance as well as city officials and various local businesses.
— Kelsey Walling
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.