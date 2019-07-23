A woman is suing Moody Gardens, seeking between $200,000 and $1 million in damages for injuries she asserts she sustained when a palm tree collapsed.
Galveston attorney Jonathan Zendeh Del filed the lawsuit on behalf of Shelley Landry on July 17 in the Galveston County Court at Law No. 1 against Moody Gardens Inc. doing business as Moody Gardens Hotel Spa and Convention Center, court records show.
Landry is a detective with a sheriff’s office in Louisiana who in June 2018 was visiting the amusement and education complex the Galveston nonprofit operates on Offatts Bayou, according to the filing.
“Plaintiff was sitting near the defendant’s pool when, suddenly and without warning, a palm tree collapsed, crushing Ms. Landry’s hand,” according to the lawsuit.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
BAR AND GRILL RECORDS
A Liberty County man is suing a Baytown business, asking a judge to let him examine the company’s financial records to see whether a Kemah bar he invested in closed because of mismanagement.
Houston attorney Craig Saunders filed the lawsuit Monday on behalf of Joe Ray in the 212th District Court against Gulf Coast Bar and Grill Co., seeking less than $100,000 in damages.
The owner of the business approached Ray in October 2017 about investing to build a daiquiri bar in Kemah, and Ray agreed and sent a wire transfer of $26,000 to become a 10 percent shareholder, according to the lawsuit.
Company officers then in November 2017 needed to buy four daiquiri machines for the bar and authorized a line of credit of $30,000 to purchase them at 10 percent interest, the lawsuit asserts.
The bar then opened in December 2017, according to the filing.
The bar agreed to make monthly payments on the loan, but that didn’t happen, and company officers didn’t provide much financial information to shareholders, according to the lawsuit. Eventually the bar closed.
Company officers are now arguing that the plaintiff is a creditor, rather than a shareholder, and refusing to show financial records, according to the lawsuit.
Ray has sent several requests to examine the records, but has not been successful, the lawsuit asserts.
“Plaintiff has no other adequate remedy to compel defendant to permit examination of the name corporate books and records,” the lawsuit asserts.
The defendant has not yet responded to the complaint, court records show.
JEWELRY WOES
A Fort Worth woman is suing Carnival Cruise Ships and two other related businesses, asserting they violated the deceptive trade practices act in forcing her to open a credit line and buy counterfeit jewelry during a cruise.
Attorneys representing Gloria Hallan filed the lawsuit Friday in the 10th District Court against Carnival Cruise Ships, Comenity Capital Bank and Diamonds International, seeking about $74,999 in damages.
Hallan in July 2017 took a cruise out of Galveston that was scheduled to make stops in Cozumel, Belize City and Mahogany Bay and cruise line employees almost immediately began marketing personal shopping experiences and jewelry to her, according to the lawsuit.
While in Belize and Honduras, Hallan was accompanied by a personal shopper, who claimed to be a Diamonds International employee, but actually worked for Carnival, the lawsuit asserts.
But while in those ports, agents for the jewelry company approached Hallan, tried to get her to sign contracts for jewelry and each time she said no, according to the lawsuit.
But the agents didn’t comply with her requests to be left alone and she felt the only way to return to the ship was to sign the contracts, the lawsuit asserts.
Upon returning home, Hallan had the jewelry appraised and learned it had no value, according to the complaint. But as a result of purchasing it, she now has a line of credit through the bank for $10,000 and she paid $500 in cash at the time of signing.
Hallan tried to return the diamonds and cancel the credit card, but has been unable to do so, according to the lawsuit.
“Instead, Comenity Capital Bank only offered Ms. Hallan store credit in return for returning the jewelry,” the lawsuit asserts.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.