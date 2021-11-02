Holly Elliott has been appointed corporate vice president of women's and children's services at HCA Healthcare, effective Nov. 15, said Annette Garber, media specialist at health care system.
Elliott, regional vice president of women’s and children’s services of HCA Houston Healthcare, will succeed Amy Casseri, who is now senior vice president of physician relations, women’s and children’s services and imaging.
