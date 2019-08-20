GALVESTON
A Latino music concert earlier this month was the first of what island tourism promoters hope will be many large-scale events at East Beach, officials said.
The event attracted some 13,000 people, officials said. While the concert was generally seen as a success, traffic issues caused by the large crowd have prompted discussions about how to create new traffic plans for festivals or concerts in the area.
The talks come as the island is preparing for one of its longest running and most popular events: the AIA Sandcastle Competition.
Planning for East Beach events in Galveston is just the latest wrinkle in traffic planning on the island. The island had about 7.2 million visitors last year, and Galveston leaders said they’re trying to make plan that won’t affect residents.
The Aug. 10 Latino Mix Live concert at East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Drive, was a big success in terms of attendance and security, said Michael Woody, chief tourism officer of the Galveston Park Board of Trustees.
The park board promotes island tourism and manages East Beach.
But there were some logistical issues with available parking, said Yvette Pacheco, spokeswoman for concern organizer Univision Communications Inc.
“Generally speaking, we had issues with the availability of parking close to the concert site and with entering and exiting of vehicle traffic,” Pacheco said.
Those challenges were unacceptable with the high standards concert fans expect, she said.
Event organizers for this weekend’s AIA Sandcastle Competition don’t expect similar issues, said Rusty Bienvenue, executive director for the American Institute of Architects, the event organizer.
The event has been hosted at East Beach for more than 30 years and usually attracts between 20,000 and 25,000 people, Bienvenue said.
The event uses the East Beach lot for parking, with an overflow lot at Stewart Beach, he said.
“We work really closely with the city and with the police department,” Bienvenue said. “They’re the experts.”
The event brings in an estimated $6 million each year in sales and hotel occupancy taxes for the city, he said.
The park board expects the sandcastle competition’s crowd to be less congested this year, Woody said. Unlike past years, the park board is advertising the Sunday after the event as a day to come out and see the sand castles.
Woody expected some traffic congestion may be decreased by planning the competition as a two-day event.
Large events bring in a lot of money for the city, he said.
“Events like the Uforia Latino Music Live event can have an economic impact of $1 million in one evening,” Woody said.
Every event the park board hosts at East Beach has a unique traffic plan based on its variables, Woody said.
The park board works with the city and other community partners to develop a plan, he said.
“We do have a systematic approach and are currently working with our partners to identify additional parking inventory on the island,” Woody said.
Identifying this inventory will be important to improve the experience of events for residents and visitors, he said.
Traffic plans for the area come with few options, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“There are limited ways in and out,” Barnett said. “Honestly, because it takes so long for vehicles to get out of the East Beach area, we don’t see a lot of traffic impacts to the city grid.”
For a concert, where people are trying to leave at the same time, there can be traffic concerns, Barnett said.
Future large-scale events may take more planning for shuttles or even a venue on the West End, District 3 Councilman David Collins said last week.
Collins represents the East End and also sits on the park board.
“We do need to do a little bit better job out there,” Collins said. “The residents are a little surprised, as they always are, by the number of people who were on foot on the beach.”
The park board intends to identify other partners and places for people to park during these large events and will continue to make traffic plans that cater to each event, Woody said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.