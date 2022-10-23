Overdoses and deaths from the synthetic opioid fentanyl have been on the rise across the country for months and the grim trend has reached Galveston County.
National overdose deaths increased by 15 percent in 2021, when there were 107,622, compared with 93,655 in 2020, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics.
And of the deaths, 71,238 were related to fentanyl in 2021, compared with 57,834 in 2020, a 23 percent increase, the data showed. The Drug Enforcement Agency also found drug poisonings are now the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45 years.
“Fentanyl was unheard of just a few years ago, but it has quickly increased,” Capt. James Roy of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said.
“People don’t know what they’re getting into and how powerful this drug is. It is impacting people of all ages. More people are dying in the U.S. from overdoses than car accidents.”
Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine or heroin, according to the CDC. Fentanyl is mixed into drugs such as heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and MDMA, commonly called Ecstacy or Molly, to increase their potency, the DEA reported.
Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl, a dose the size of 10 to 15 grains of salt, can be a lethal, according to the DEA.
“Fentanyl is a big concern,” said Shawn Lozica, head of narcotics for the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. “Illicit drug manufacturers can make pills containing fentanyl look like legitimate prescription drugs such as Xanax, OxyContin or Vicodin using a pill press.”
Fentanyl primarily is smuggled into the United States by drug networks in Mexico, including the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, according to the DEA.
“Fentanyl is transported from Mexico and brought to major hubs like Houston and distributed from there,” Lozica said.
In a 2021 Texas City raid, the sheriff’s office seized 15,000 pills disguised as Adderall and 2,000 pills disguised as Xanax. Each fake Adderall pill was estimated to be worth $30 each, or a total of $450,000, while the fake Xanax pills would have gone for about $3 a piece, netting $6,000, Lozica said.
“It is scary to think how many deaths or overdoses could have happened if these pills had reached the community,” Lozica said.
Lozica estimates there are two to three overdoses related to fentanyl each day, leading to about two deaths each month in Galveston County. When a user overdoses on opioids, a drug known as Narcan will awaken them and reverse the overdose effects.
“When word gets around that a dealer's drug led to somebody overdosing or even dying, users will seek out that dealer’s product because of that potency,” Lozica said. “We have even seen dealers offer Narcan along with the fentanyl.”
Fentanyl is considered a highly addictive and dangerous drug in penalty group one, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Prison terms for simple possession can range from 6 months to 2 years in state jail for less than a gram to life in prison for 200 or more grams, according to the department.
“If somebody is found in possession of drugs which happen to contain fentanyl, but they were unaware, they would not receive an enhanced charge,” said Galveston County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff. “However, if somebody buys or sells fentanyl knowingly, they would be prosecuted more harshly.”
Gov. Greg Abbott held a crisis roundtable Tuesday in Waco to announce his “One Pill Kills” campaign, which is meant to combat the spread of fentanyl.
Part of the plan is to provide law enforcement and some school officials with Narcan, according to the office.
Abbott also designated cartels as terrorist organizations, which allows law enforcement to be more aggressive about going after the assets and resources of the cartels, including homes, vehicles and bank accounts, according to the governor’s office.
Dealers also will be charged with murder if they distribute fentanyl or drugs laced with it that kill someone, Abbott announced.
(1) comment
Now that we have the results of the Biden sponsored border invasion creating a disaster in the Galveston county hopefully those who cast a Biden vote and have criticize our Sherriff for sending personnel to the border will recognize their shameful acts. If this Biden administration is not stopped more harm will come.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.