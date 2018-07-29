GALVESTON
Some last-minute concerns about a hotel under construction along the south side of Seawall Boulevard has Galveston County Commissioners considering whether they should sue to block the project.
The Galveston County Commissioners court is scheduled today to discuss whether to file a lawsuit demanding the developer cease the construction. The agenda, which was publicly posted Thursday evening, offers no other information about the item. Officials on Friday said it is concerned about the planned new Holiday Inn Express and Suites underway at 3200 Seawall Blvd., however.
The hotel’s developer and county officials downplayed concerns that prompted the agenda item. County officials said they needed to list the topic on the agenda in case the developer failed to satisfactorily answer some questions about the project and they needed to take action Monday. State law forbids governmental bodies from discussing or voting on topics not listed on an agenda and demands that agendas be posted 72 hours before a meeting.
Dennis Byrd, the Holiday Inn’s developer, said he met Wednesday with officials from Galveston County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and thought both were satisfied with the project. He hadn’t heard about the county’s action item.
“Our meeting ended very well,” Byrd said. “They certainly didn’t lead me to believe that it would be an issue.”
The meeting was prompted after Corps officials noticed a crane at the hotel property, a signal that the pilings would soon start going up at the site. Construction preparations at the site began in earnest last month. The project was first announced two years ago.
While the city of Galveston issued permits for the hotel project, it’s up to the county to review projects to ensure they don’t threaten the seawall’s structural integrity.
The pilings would not harm the seawall, Byrd said. Crews working on the building would use auger pilings, which are set into drilled holes rather than hammered into the ground, he said. The pilings are the first upward construction of a planned 15-month project.
“They are much less intrusive than a normal wood piling,” Byrd said.
The Galveston seawall is more than just a wall that fronts the Gulf of Mexico, Galveston County Engineer Michael Shannon said. The structure extends more than 100 feet under the street to the north to a retaining wall.
That wall is integral to the survival of the seawall, which was first constructed in 1904 and expanded several times since then.
Galveston County is responsible for maintaining and protecting the seawall on behalf of the Corps.
It’s typical for the county to review city projects to ensure they’re safe for the wall, Shannon said. The county conducted a similar review for a new private emergency room, which was built on Seawall about 10 blocks west of the hotel site last year. Shannon could not recall a project that had been stopped because of risks to the seawall.
But more projects might soon be up for review, he said.
Recent zoning changes in Galveston have encouraged putting buildings, rather than parking lots, closer to the seawall, Shannon said.
“We’re going to start seeing more and more of these,” he said.
Commissioners will decide today whether to seek an injunction to halt the hotel project.
