Sarah Hultman, front, the children’s librarian at Helen Hall Library in League City, and Cody Kiser, senior assistant children’s librarian, stack books moved from a flooded section of the library Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Helen Hall Library in League City is closed Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, after a water leak Wednesday dumped more than 650 gallons of water into the facility and flooded part of the first floor. The library will be closed indefinitely while the damage is being accessed.
Gayle Mitchell, a technical services clerk, moves documents and equipment through Helen Hall Library in League City on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. A leak that started Wednesday night flooded a portion of the library’s first floor.
Books, CDs and DVDs are stacked in the Susan Mathews Theater at Helen Hall Library in League City on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. A water leak Wednesday night flooded the first floor area of the library that held the adult fiction, movies and CDs. Staff spent Thursday and Friday moving thousands of books, CDs and DVDs.
Sarah Hultman, front, the children’s librarian at Helen Hall Library in League City, and Cody Kiser, senior assistant children’s librarian, stack books moved from a flooded section of the library Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Helen Hall Library in League City is closed Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, after a water leak Wednesday dumped more than 650 gallons of water into the facility and flooded part of the first floor. The library will be closed indefinitely while the damage is being accessed.
Gayle Mitchell, a technical services clerk, moves documents and equipment through Helen Hall Library in League City on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. A leak that started Wednesday night flooded a portion of the library’s first floor.
Books, CDs and DVDs are stacked in the Susan Mathews Theater at Helen Hall Library in League City on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. A water leak Wednesday night flooded the first floor area of the library that held the adult fiction, movies and CDs. Staff spent Thursday and Friday moving thousands of books, CDs and DVDs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.