Moody Gardens begins to celebrate the holidays with the opening of the annual Festival of Lights display Saturday. Hundreds of people watched Santa Claus skydive into Moody Gardens before illuminating the park with a flip of a switch.
The event also featured performances like a live painting session by Ange Hillz and a few Christmas songs by the Houston Show Choir. Afterward, visitors were able to stroll through more than 1 million light bulbs in various displays.
