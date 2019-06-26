GALVESTON
The Disney Wonder, a yearly visitor to Galveston since 2016, will be dry docked and updated this fall before returning to the island again this winter.
Disney Cruise Lines announced the upgrades earlier this month. The renovations will include the installation of a New Orleans-themed family lounge inspired by the Disney movie “The Princess and the Frog,” a new club for teenagers and coffee shop for adults.
The new additions will be installed while the ship is in San Diego in September, the company said. The Wonder is scheduled to arrive back in Galveston in November and scheduled to go on seven cruises during the winter holiday season.
It will return again in 2020.
Disney Cruise Lines began operating out of Galveston in 2012. Its ships sailed for two seasons, before forgoing the island in 2014. Disney returned to Galveston in 2015, and since 2016 has sent the Wonder to Galveston.
Earlier this year, the port and Disney agreed to a deal that will double the number of cruises from Galveston over the next 10 years. That announcement came as the cruise company prepares to add three new ships to its fleet between 2021 and 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.