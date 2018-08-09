Peter Simons, a former candidate for the top job at the Port of Galveston, was fired late Tuesday, the latest in an employee shake-up at the public docks led by Director Rodger Rees, who took the helm in January.
“I was surprised by the sudden termination,” Simons, former interim port director, said. “I certainly hadn’t received any sort of indication or feedback from Rodger. That being said, I certainly understand the at-will employment situation in this state and respect his desire to put together a leadership team of maybe a little more of his choosing.”
Simons made great contributions at the port, but was not a fit for its future, Rees said Thursday.
“As we move forward, it’s key to allow some of the middle management to move up and assume positions to take us to the next level,” Rees said. “Peter, while he’s a good guy and made a lot of contributions to the port, I did not see as part of the future.”
Since taking over in January, Rees has moved swiftly to make changes at the public docks and had already included the departure of two longtime upper executives before Simons’ removal Tuesday.
Simons once was seen as a rising star at the port.
He started as the deputy port director in December 2012. Before that, he was the director of the nonprofit Port of Texas City Security Council.
“I hired Simons as deputy with the expectation that he’d succeed me,” then-Port Director Michael Mierzwa said in a previous interview with The Daily News.
The Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the public docks, named Simons interim director after Mierzwa retired at the end of 2016 and he later applied for the position in a full-time capacity before eventually deciding he wouldn’t seek the position permanently.
Trustees named Rees to the position in January, but Simons stayed on at the public docks to help guide him, he said.
“I saw it as my responsibility to him and to the port to make sure to introduce him to all the customers,” Simons said. “To make sure they knew he had the full backing of the port staff. And I feel I accomplished that mission.”
Simons was making $200,000 a year as the interim director, officials said.
Ted O’Rourke, the chairman of the wharves board, Thursday declined to comment about Simons’ ouster and said it was ultimately the port director’s decision.
Rees made waves in March when he announced that Roger Quiroga, the former director of economic development and external affairs, would leave the port. Quiroga was making about $103,000 yearly, according to port documents.
Several other staff members have also since been removed from their positions, most notably John Peterlin, longtime director of marketing and administration, Rees said in a previous interview with The Daily News.
Peterlin was one of 29 people, including Rees, who had applied for the vacant port director position.
Peterlin had been with the port for about 18 years, Rees said. He was the port’s second-highest paid employee at $162,234 yearly in that position as of 2017, according to port documents.
