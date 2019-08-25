GALVESTON
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Rice University want the world to know they can work together in effort to protect the Galveston Bay area from hurricane damage.
In a statement released Friday afternoon, the corps, the Texas General Land Office and Rice’s Center for Severe Storm Prediction Education and Evacuation from Disasters announced the “compatibility” of storm-surge protection groups have been working on and publicizing for years.
The statement appears to be an effort to dispel notions the center is competing with the corps and land office on designs for a barrier.
“The organizations concluded the different concepts can be designed to be complementary and that, together, comprise a comprehensive, multipurpose regional plan for resilience and economic development,” according to the statement.
The corps and the land office have been working since 2015 on a federally funded plan to protect the Texas coast, including Galveston and Houston, from storm surges caused by hurricanes. Last year, the corps released the first public draft of the plan, which proposed a 70-mile long series of gates and levees along the coast.
Similarly, the Rice center has studied and advocated for coastal protection plans, including a flood gate in upper Galveston Bay and a ring levee around Galveston Island. The center was founded after Hurricane Ike caused massive damage to the Texas coast in 2008. The storm surge from Ike caused severe flooding on Galveston Island.
After the corps released its draft last year and began to receive public comments on it, one of the center’s proposals — to build a levee system within Galveston Bay to help block storm surge — began to receive more attention.
Rice’s Galveston Bay Park Plan also would turn the levees into public parks and natural habitats. Rice officials have said the plan would cost about $6 billion, far less expensive than the $31 billion corps plan.
Over the past year, corps and Rice officials have said the plans are not meant to compete with each other, and that Rice’s proposals would be considered in future drafts of the corps plan.
Friday’s public statement included officials from both groups making that explicitly clear.
“We are all working toward the same goal,” said Col. Timothy R. Vail, the commander of the corps’ Galveston District. “The construction of one of the concepts doesn’t preempt the construction of the other.”
The founder of Rice’s center said news stories that present the concepts as competing with each other are “just plain wrong.”
“They’re compatible, and each will benefit the people who rely on, live by and enjoy Galveston Bay,” Jim Blackburn said.
It’s not the first time that groups behind different versions of a coastal barrier plan have tried to quell ideas of public disagreements. In 2014, the Rice center and Texas A&M University were urged by state leaders to back a single plan that could secure public funding.
The next year, the land office announced it would partner with the Army Corps to complete the federal study of a barrier.
The corps has started to reveal aspects of the latest version of the barrier plan in meetings with community groups, and plans to hold more public feedback meeting in early 2020.
Another round of public comments is planned to begin in late 2020. The corps’ final barrier plan is planned to be released in 2021.
