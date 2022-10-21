The 15th annual Bike Around the Bay and the second annual Bike Around the Island begin Saturday.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s two-day, 170-mile Bike Around the Bay kicks off at 7:30 a.m. at Houston Raceway in Baytown, with riders biking from the Galveston-Port Bolivar ferry landing to Harborside Drive to 25th Street to Seawall Boulevard, and finishing at 81st Street.
To accommodate the participants while they're on Seawall Boulevard, the south-side parking lane and south-most traffic lane — the inside eastbound lane — will be restricted to cyclists only from 25th to 81st Streets.
Vehicular traffic will continue in both directions, however, traffic heading east from 25th to 81st Street will be temporarily restricted to one lane until the riders complete the seawall section of the course.
Bike Around the Bay continues 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Moody Gardens, continuing on to Jones Drive, to Stewart Road, 61st Street and onto the Galveston causeway. The Galveston portion of the leg will be handled by a combination of Galveston Police Department and Houston Police Department personnel as well as the city of Galveston Traffic division.
A separate event from Bike Around the Bay, Bike Around the Island is a one- day, 20-mile or 40-mile route for cyclists entirely on the island. The ride begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at Moody Gardens and is expected to wrap up no later than 1 p.m.
Cyclists will travel from Moody Gardens to Lockheed Road, continuing on to Piper Street, before turning onto 83rd Street and proceeding south to Stewart Road. The ride will continue on Stewart Road from 83rd Street to 13 Mile Road, where participants will turn onto FM 3005 or San Luis Pass Road and continue west to the end of the island, where the 20-mile ride concludes. Those participating in the 40-mile ride turn around to redo the ride.
Officers will secure key intersections and locations will be stationed to help Emergency Vehicles through at all times. This includes access to the Airport and Fire Station at 83rd Street and Cessna Drive, and 83rd Street and Airport Blvd., as well as 13 Mile Road and FM 3005 and in the Campeche Cove area.
